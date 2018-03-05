Arab League Condemns Guatemala's Decision to Move Embassy to Jerusalem

"Guatemala's announcement to move its embassy to Jerusalem is a flagrant violation of international laws and will further inflame tensions in the Arab region," Abuali said.
This comes as on Sunday Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced that Guatemala recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and would move its embassy to the holy city in May, two days after the United States makes the same move.
For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.
