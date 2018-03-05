Register
    Damaged cars and buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria

    E Ghouta: Fake 'Hospital Bombing' Claims Came After Pro-US Groups Repelled – MoD

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    5212

    The Russian Defense Ministry has responded to the US accusations that Russia allegedly violates the UN Security Council resolution on the ceasefire in Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta.

    False US claims on "hospital bombing" in Ghouta came after Syrian troops repelled pro-US groups, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

    "Strangely enough, during months of massive attacks by militants, there was not a single condemnatory statement from Washington or its European allies. But when the Syrian authorities repelled the attacks by pro-American groups Washington immediately came up with traditional false accusations of the alleged "bombing of medical facilities" in Eastern Ghouta and with the rumors invented by the loyal propaganda bodies about the alleged use of 'chemical weapons' [by Damascus]," the ministry's statement reads.

    READ MORE: E Ghouta Militants Promise to Free Civilians in Exchange for Aid — Russian MoD

    According to the ministry, US-controlled armed groups have been attacking the garrison of Syrian government troops in Eastern Ghouta daily since the beginning of 2018 in attempts to change the boundaries of the de-escalation zone.

    A picture taken on February 28, 2018 shows flames erupting in the horizon following a reported rocket attack in al-Shaffuniyah, in the enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus
    © AFP 2018/ Ammar SULEIMAN
    Russian Military: Militants in Eastern Ghouta Keep Blocking Exits for Civilians
    The defense ministry also stressed that the provisions of the UN Security Council resolution on Syria's Eastern Ghouta are not fulfilled by the US, but not by Russia.

    "Before blaming Russia for allegedly violating the provisions of UN Security Council resolution 2401, it would be useful for the White House representative of to get acquainted with the content of the document," the Russian ministry said.

    READ MORE: Erdogan, Macron Discuss Situation in Eastern Ghouta — Reports

    The White House on Sunday accused Russia and the Syrian government of violating the ceasefire regime in Damascus' suburb of Eastern Ghouta and ignoring the UN Security Council's resolution 2401 on Syria.

    This picture released on July 13, 2015 by the Rased News Network, a Facebook page affiliated with Islamic State militants, shows an Islamic State militant sniper in position during a battle against Syrian government forces, in Deir el-Zour province, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Rased News Network via AP
    Russian Military Detects Terrorist Snipers Haunting Civilians in Eastern Ghouta
    The resolution 2401 was adopted on February 24 and stipulates a one-month ceasefire across Syria to guarantee the safety of humanitarian aid and the medical evacuation of those injured. Russia has repeatedly urges the West to assist in ensuring the truce conditions, despite the fact that the humanitarian pauses in besieged area are being broken by militants in violation of the UNSC's resolution.

    The situation in Eastern Ghouta has been tense over the past weeks resulting in ongoing shelling by local militants on Damascus and fire from the Syrian pro-government forces. Damascus says it opens fire in response to shelling from Eastern Ghouta while the western countries are accusing the Syrian government and Russia of being responsible for the escalation of tensions in the area.

