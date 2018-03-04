Tehran Rejects Manama's Accusations of Plotting Terrorist Attacks in Bahrain

On Saturday, the Foreign Ministry of Bahrain said that the country's special service detained 116 people suspected of preparing terrorist attacks, who allegedly had links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
"Iran’s foreign ministry has rejected the recent anti-Iran claims raised by Bahrain, saying that such repetitive and baseless allegations will not resolve the Bahraini government’s problems," the press release read.
The relations between Tehran and Manama have been strained for decades. Bahrain broke diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016, after an attack on the Saudi diplomatic mission in Iran.
Bahrain's population is mainly Shiite, but the ruling dynasty adheres to Sunni Islam, whereas in Iran, Shia Islam is dominant.
