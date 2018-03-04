Syria, Iran to Boost Bilateral Media Cooperation - Reports

Iranian Deputy Culture Minister for Press Affairs Mohammad Soltanifar met with the delegation of the Syrian Journalists Union with the parties having discussed boost of the bilateral media cooperation, local media reported.

During the meeting that was held on Saturday Soltanifar said that the media cooperation between Tehran and Damascus was aimed at providing true information about what is going on in Syria, the SANA news agency reported.

Chairman of the Syrian Journalists Union Moussa Abdelnour said that Syria would defeat terrorism in the country and called for enhancing Syrian-Iranian cooperation and joint actions in the sphere of culture and media. He also expressed Syrian gratitude for the Iranian support for the anti-terror struggle, in which Damascus is engaged.

The Syrian delegation also visited the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) where Abdelnour said that the enemies of Syria were disseminating false information about the developments in the country but pointed out that the Syrian media made significant achievements in uncovering such fabrications.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011 with the government troops fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as terror organizations. Since eruption of the conflict Iran has been providing support for the legitimate Syrian government headed by President Bashar Assad.