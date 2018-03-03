Israeli Servicemen Kill Palestinian at Border With Gaza Strip - Source

"A 59-year-old Palestinian farmer was killed by a bullet [fired by] the Israeli soldiers on the eastern outskirts of the Khan Yunis city," the source said.
The farmer was shot when he was working on his land, the source added.
The tensions at the border between Israel and Palestine flared up after US President Donald Trump's December decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and relocate the US embassy to the city from Tel Aviv. Since then, the clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces and citizens take place on an almost everyday basis.
