Israeli Servicemen Kill Palestinian at Border With Gaza Strip - Source

GAZA (Sputnik) - The Israeli servicemen have shot a Palestinian national at the border with Gaza Strip amid the escalation of tensions, Ashraf al-Kidra, the representative of the Gaza medical services told Sputnik on Saturday.

"A 59-year-old Palestinian farmer was killed by a bullet [fired by] the Israeli soldiers on the eastern outskirts of the Khan Yunis city," the source said.

The farmer was shot when he was working on his land, the source added.

© AP Photo/ Hatem Ali Israeli Air Force Hits Hamas Observation Post in Gaza - IDF

At the same time, the Israeli servicemen have said that the Palestinian was shot because the latter approached the restricted area adjacent to the border, repeatedly ignored calls and warning shots from the authorities, after which the soldiers decided to open fire at the man.

READ MORE: Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Renewed Clashes With Israeli Forces — Reports

The tensions at the border between Israel and Palestine flared up after US President Donald Trump's December decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and relocate the US embassy to the city from Tel Aviv. Since then, the clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces and citizens take place on an almost everyday basis.