Those Responsible for Damascus Shelling Should Be Punished - Russian MoD

Today, the humanitarian corridor in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, has been shelled four times, as terrorists continue their provocations in Syria even during aid pauses, according to the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria. Three civilians were injured as a result of the continuous shelling of checkpoints in Eastern Ghouta by the terrorist groups, the defense ministry says.
The Russian military called militants' actions a "war crime" and vowed to bring those responsible to justice.
Today, civilians again haven't managed to leave Eastern Ghouta, since terrorists keep people as "human shields," according to the Russian Reconciliation Center.
On March 3, the fifth humanitarian pause, aimed at enabling the civilians of Eastern Ghouta to leave the region, began. Four previous aid pauses provided no results as militants continue to hold local residents on pain of death.
Since the ceasefire does not apply to anti-terrorist operations, Syrian government forces continue to battle militants in the region. The situation in Eastern Ghouta has escalated over the past weeks as local militants are actively fighting back, shelling Damascus and its suburbs. Damascus says it opens fire in response to shelling from Eastern Ghouta, whereas the western countries are accusing the Syrian government and Russia of being responsible for the mounting tensions in the area.
