Syrian Envoy Slams UN Report on Alleged Chemical Weapons Use

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unpublished report on chemical weapons compiled by UN experts, which emerged earlier this week in the media and alleged collusion between North Korea and Syria, is just another attempt to discredit Syria amid its army's successes against terrorists, Syria’s Ambassador to China told Sputnik.

"Every time the Syrian army achieves progress on the ground, the much-discredited stories of chemical attacks resurface and are used by the Western powers to discredit Syria and its allies, especially Russia. However, this approach has worn out and is not working anymore," Syria’s Ambassador to China Imad Moustapha said.

According to Moustapha, the New York Times' story is "a travesty of decent journalism," as the newspaper is pursuing its own political agendas, rather than focusing on serious reporting.

"Nobody has perused and scrutinized the alleged report. The New York Times story is reminiscent of the tens of detailed elaborate stories the NYT published in the past to convince its readers that Iraq has an arsenal of weapons of mass destruction," Moustapha stated.

The ambassador noted that the alleged report was composed of pieces of relevant and irrelevant information that undermined the credibility of the United Nations.

On Tuesday, the New York Times newspaper reported that UN experts had compiled a new report stating that North Korea had sent supplies that could be used to make chemical weapons to the Syrian government.

Syrian authorities have been repeatedly accused of using chemical weapons against civilians in the conflict that began in 2011. Damascus has denied the allegations, insisting that its military chemical capacity has been destroyed.