Russian Statements About Numerous US Bases in Syria False – Coalition Spokesman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russian allegations that the United States has set up military bases in Kurdish areas of northern Syria are false and the US-led coalition is focused only on defeating Daesh, a spokesperson for Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve told Sputnik on Friday.

"This latest Russian statement that the Coalition is establishing numerous new bases in Syria is false and absurd," the spokesperson said. "We are focused on defeating Daesh, not establishing a permanent presence or on projecting regional influence in Syria."

The spokesperson said the claim was counterproductive for the US-led coalition’s effort to support Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which include Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

Russian Security Council official Alexander Venediktov said the day before that the Pentagon had positioned nearly 20 military bases in the Kurdish-held area in Syria. The official added that the move hindered efforts to bring peace and stability to the country.

The US has been operating in Syria since 2014 without having a mandate from either the Syrian government or the United Nations Security Council.

start training a 30,000-strong border security force, comprised of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units ( YPG ) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD), which neighboring Turkey considers to be part of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

Furthermore, in January Washington announced that it would

Russia has been supporting Syrian government forces in their fight against terrorism at the request of President Bashar Assad since 2015.