Turkey Imposes Curfew in 3 Districts Amid Anti-Kurdish Op

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey has introduced a curfew in its three districts located in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir as the Turkish forces are carrying out an operation against Kurdish militants, the province’s authorities said.

"An operation is being held in the districts of Lice, Hani, and Kocakoy in order to neutralize the members of the terrorist group of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and destroy their shelters, munition depots and air defense systems. In this regard, in order to ensure the safety and protection of property of citizens from 6 a.m [03:00 GMT] on March 2, it is prohibited to go out into the streets in the following 115 settlements," the provincial authorities said in a statement.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States, and several other countries.

Turkey is also conducting a military operation in northern Syriaagainst Kurdish militias that it believes are linked to the PKK.

As of Friday, Turkish forces have neutralized 2,295 militants of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and the Daesh terrorist group since the start of Ankara's operation in Syria's northern region of Afrin.