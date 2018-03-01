ICRC, Red Crescent Humanitarian Convoy Arrives in Syria's Afrin - Source (PHOTO)

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - A humanitarian convoy sent by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Syrian Arab Red Crescent arrived Thursday in the northern Syrian city of Afrin, the current target of a Turkish military operation, a source in the Aleppo province's press service told Sputnik.

"The convoy with aid provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in Syria will distribute it among civilians," the source said, adding that the convoy consists of 28 trucks.

The humanitarian convoy entered Afrin after on Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2401, which urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop hostilities and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause on the entire territory of Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered humanitarian aid supplies, as well as medical evacuation.

However, the document underlined that the ceasefire does not apply to the military operations against Daesh, al-Qaeda, and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front) terrorist groups (all outlawed in Russia).

Turkey's Response

Reacting to the UN's decision, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Sunday, the country's operation in Afrin would continue despite the resolution, since it targeted Kurdish organizations that Ankara considers to be terrorist groups.

The country has been conducting its military operation dubbed "Olive Branch" in the Kurdish-dominated area of Afrin for more than a month, triggered by Washington's announcement that it would start training a 30,000-strong border security forces, comprised of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD), which Ankara considers affiliates of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

In its turn, Damascus has expressed its opposition to the Turkish operation, saying that such actions violated Syrian sovereignty.