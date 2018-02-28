Register
23:51 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Damaged buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 25, 2018

    Moscow Aware of Prepared Provocations in Syria Involving Chemical Weapons

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    9261

    Russia urges the UNSC to adopt a draft statement in support of the resolution on the humanitarian pause in Syria, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Saturday.

    "We have circulated a draft statement on the implementation of this resolution, and we've put it prior to one o'clock, and we call upon the [Security] Council to adopt it. We hope that by 1:00 p.m. there will be no objections," Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.

    The Russian Permanent Representative read out a draft statement to the members of the Council, "The Security Council, in its resolution 2401, urges all parties to implement it and, for this purpose, further urges all armed groups and all Member States that have influence on them to ensure the security of humanitarian corridors for evacuation from Eastern Ghouta."

    "The Security Council calls for the establishing similar humanitarian corridors in At Tanf and Rubkan. The Security Council requests the Secretary-General to expeditiously send the mission to Raqqa to assess humanitarian needs there," the envoy stated.

    Vasily Nebenzya condemned Western countries for trying to try on the role of "champions in the field of philanthropy" and reading "lectures on humanism" of Russia in connection with the situation in the Syrian region of East Ghouta. The official reminded UN countries that the coalition wiped Raqqa off the face of the earth.

    "Gentlemen are humanists, I will ask you once again where have you been when American aviation was wiping Raqqa off the face of the Earth? Where were your lamentations and the raising of your hands?" Nebenzya pointed out. 

    Russia calls on the US-led coalition to admit UN officials to the Syrian city of Raqqa and to transfer control of the areas to the responsibility of the country's central authorities.

    "We insist that the UN promptly send an assessment mission to Raqqa, and the coalition, de facto controlling the region, should provide all the necessary conditions for it. We also expect that the coalition command, instead of creating quasi-administrations in the areas that are liberated from the Daesh (banned in Russia), will draw up a plan for their transfer to the responsibility of the central authorities, taking into account the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, which has been repeatedly confirmed and re-confirmed by the Security Council" the diplomat said.

    The UN must not be involved in monitoring exercises in Syria following the recent resolution calling on implementing a ceasefire across the country, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman said during a Security Council meeting.

    "The UN also cautions against drawing the UN into monitoring exercises. This has been tried in the past, not for a lack of trying, but in the absence of political will among member states to underpin UN efforts," Feltman said.

    READ MORE: UN Security Council Resolution on Syria Won't Affect Operation in Afrin — Ankara

    The UN Security Council held a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Syria. The meeting focused on the situation on the Damascus suburb East Ghouta, but the participants in the discussion mentioned other areas of Syria, including Raqqa, liberated from Daesh in October 2017 with the support of the US and its allies.

    Speaking at a meeting, UN Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock outlined a grim picture of what is happening in Raqqa, noting that civilians cannot safely return to the city. According to him, humanitarian workers also do not have access to Raqqa, which urgently needs to conduct a mine clearance operation.

    According to the statement by the Russian Reconciliation Center, about 300 civilians were trapped in Eastern Ghouta on February 26, unable to leave due to the shelling in spite of the "humanitarian pause." Militants have continued attacking the Syrian army, who, jointly with the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, has prepared the humanitarian corridor for the exit of civilians from Eastern Ghouta.

    Related:

    UN Security Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution on 30-Day Ceasefire in Syria
    UN Security Council Resolution on Syria Won't Affect Operation in Afrin - Ankara
    UN Security Council to Vote on Syria Ceasefire Resolution Saturday at Noon
    Tags:
    Syrian ceasefire, resolution, ceasefire, UN Security Council (UNSC), US-led coalition, UN, Vassily Nebenzia, Mark Lowcock, Vasily Nebenzya, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok