The vehicle was reportedly welded with iron sheets and filled with a considerable amount of explosives.

The Telegram channel Vestnik Damaska (Russian — the news from Damascus) has shared a video on their channel that allegedly shows an iron welded vehicle filled with a huge amount of wires and explosives.

The channel reports that Syrian government forces found the car in the area of Khosh al-Dawahir, not far from Afrin, recently liberated from terrorists.

