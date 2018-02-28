Register
19:48 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near the city of Afrin, Syria February 19, 2018

    After 40 Days Under Turkish Fire, Kurds in Syria's Afrin Still Refuse to Give Up

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    573

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As Olive Branch operation in Syria's Afrin has entered its 40th day, the spirit of resistance is now recalling Kobane town, which stood up to terrorists in 2014, Garib Huso, co-chair of the public relations committee of the so-called Democratic Federation of Northern Syria, or Rojava (a de facto autonomous region) told Sputnik.

    On January 20, Turkey announced the beginning of Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish forces in Syria's northwestern Afrin district. Ankara considers the Democratic Union Party (PYD), a Kurdish political party in northern Syria, and Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia affiliates of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara. Damascus has expressed its opposition to the Turkish operation, saying that such actions violated Syrian sovereignty.

    Spirit of Resistance

    Speaking about the Turkish operation, Garib Huso, co-chair of the public relations committee of the so-called Democratic Federation of Northern Syria, stressed that the district was demonstrating a high level of resistance.

    "Despite the power and military equipment that Turkey has, it is already 40 days that the Kurds and YPG do not give up, continue fighting and do not let the Turkish forces to advance to the center. Afrin is now demonstrating a great resistance. Yugoslavia could withstand only several days against NATO. Same military equipment is now being used against the Kurds in Afrin," Huso said.

    According to a Sputnik's source in Kurdish security, over 180 civilians have fallen victims of Turkey’s military operation in Afrin, while over 550 have been injured.

    "For Turkey, Afrin is just a small village. Still, it couldn't complete its operation until now… The spirit of resistance in Afrin now is similar to what it was in Kobane," he stated.

    Huso and his family are Yazidis. They live in Afrin and are considered by both Daesh (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) and Turkey "unbelievers." He fears for his family and laments that the society where various ethnicities and confessions used to co-exist in peace is now on the verge of falling apart.

    "Before this attack, all nationalities and confessions lived peacefully together in Afrin. Once destroyed, a building can be restored, but the society cannot. Nothing remains for us but to fight and to resist until the end. We have no choice, even if we have to confront such a powerful NATO member," Huso said.

    Speaking as a representative of Yazidi Kurdish religious minority, which combines elements of Zoroastrianism, Islam, and Christianity, he said that they feared of persecution and forced conversion to Islam by the Turkish forces, adding that many Yazidis around Afrin had already left their villages.

    FOREIGN FLAGS AROUND CITY

    Turkey has repeatedly claimed that it is fighting against terrorism in Syria, and is doing so as part of the anti-Daesh coalition and NATO. The military alliance called on Ankara to refrain from the disproportionate use of force during its activities in northern Syria, however, raised no direct objections to it.

    Damascus, meanwhile, called Turkish actions an "assault," an "occupation" and an "aggression," stressing that the presence of other states' military forces on Syrian territory without its approval contradicts to the international law and should be dealt with correspondingly.

    "Turkey is acting in coordination with terrorist groups, everyone knows this. They joined forces and are attacking and occupying the Syrian territories. Now one can see Turkish flags around Afrin, in Syria. This is occupation," Huso emphasized.

    In this context, the Kurds in Afrin had expectations of Russia as a power which might be able to influence the Turkish actions in the region.

    "Russia is the only country that could exert pressure on Turkey and stop it. Why isn't it doing it? If Afrin falls, what benefit will Russia have from it? These groups will not stop. If Afrin falls, they will reach Damascus. We are not against the diplomatic relations between Russia and Turkey and other countries. But our people should not become victims of such relations," Huso said.

    READ MORE: Israel Needs More Reasoned Decision-Making After Attacks in Syria

    Earlier in February, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that Moscow was ready to be an intermediary in the resolution of the situation in Syria's Afrin, but it was not forcing the offer to mediate on anyone.

    Hashim Haji, a resident of Iraq's Sinjar and member of the local Mejlis (representative body), also noted that "it is only Russia that can exert influence on Turkey, as Russia is not a NATO member."

    New Phase of Battle Ahead

    While foreign states preferred to stay aside from the unfolding situation in Afrin, it turned out to be precisely the case when the Syrian government forces and the Kurds found themselves in the same boat.

    Jenderes village in Afrin Canton in the north of Syria after aircraft and artillery shelling by the Turkish Armed Forces
    © Sputnik/
    Pro-Turkish Kurds to Join Military Operation in Syrian Afrin – Reports
    In mid-February, the Kurds and the Syrian government were reported to have reached an agreement to deploy Syrian troops in Afrin, and the Kurdish militias stated they were not against the participation of the government troops in the defense of the country's northern city.

    "Those forces of the Syrian government who came to Afrin to help the Kurds are not official, they are just popular forces who came to help under the deal between the Kurds and Damascus. They fight together to protect the Syrian territory. They have victims as well," Huso said.

    However, there might be a new phase of the battle ahead.

    On Monday, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said that Ankara was deploying special military and police forces to Afrin to "complete successfully the operation and protection of civilians."

    "Turkey is constantly sending new reinforcement and special forces to Afrin, they collect people from various regions. They want to create a new Osman Empire," Huso said.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Must Go: As Kurds Turn to Damascus, Turkey's Op Loses Relevance

    Nevertheless, residents of Afrin are not running away. They are even joined by "civilians from Iraq's Sinjar, which also came under attack in 2014, who are now willing to help Afrin, feeling one nation and moving there to help resistance," Ahtan Ali, co-chair of the Yezidi Democratic Party from Sinjar, told Sputnik.

    According to Huso, people in Afrin have nowhere to flee, and their only options are to hide and fight until the end.

    Related:

    Macron to Erdogan: Syrian Ceasefire Must Apply to Afrin Operation
    Turkey Detains 850 Protesters At Rally Against Afrin Operation – Interior Min.
    Turkey to Deploy Special Forces to Syria's Afrin - Deputy PM
    Pro-Turkish Kurds to Join Military Operation in Syrian Afrin – Reports
    Tags:
    military situation, resistance, Operation Olive Branch, NATO, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Afrin, Turkey, Syria, Ankara
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Gen. Frost in Europe
    General Frost in Europe
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok