Purim Holiday: Israel Closes Border With Palestine

The celebration of the saving of the Jewish people from extermination planned by Persian vizier Haman, as described in the Book of Esther, will begin on Wednesday at sunset and end on Thursday evening. The holiday will be celebrated a day later in Jerusalem.
"During the isolation regime, all crossings will be closed… the Palestinians from Judea and Samaria [West Bank] and from Gaza Strip will not be allowed to enter, barring emergency medical reasons and other humanitarian emergency situations," the Defense Ministry said.
The decades-long territorial conflict between the Palestinians and Israelis has recently seen increased tensions. Furthermore, the relations between two states deteriorated after US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel made on December 6. Trump's stunt has caused a huge wave of backlash in the Arab states.
All comments
Show new comments (0)