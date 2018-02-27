Register
23:14 GMT +327 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People inspect missile remains in the besieged town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria, February 23, 2018

    East Ghouta Clashes Aimed at Distracting Attention - Iranian Official

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 13

    The situation in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta escalated earlier this month, following the beginning of an operation by Syrian forces in an attempt to liberate the region from terrorists.

    The escalation of the situation in Eastern Ghouta came in line with Israeli plans to distract Syrian authorities from Israeli cross-border attacks, Advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker Hossein Amir Abdollahian told Fars News Agency (FNA) on Tuesday.

    According to the official, Israeli authorities have ordered al-Nusra Front militants to instigate the situation in the Damascus outskirt so that the Syrian army becomes too busy to pay attention to alleged Israeli aggression.

    At the same time, the official noted that when Israel and the US saw the hard conditions of the terrorists, they "resorted to the UN" and demanded a ceasefire "to save the militants from Eastern Ghouta."

    Man walks with a pair of children in hand hand through the rubble in Eastern Ghouta, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Save the Children
    Terrorists in Syria's Eastern Ghouta Keep Population Hostage - Kremlin
    Eastern Ghouta, located east of the Syrian capital of Damascus, is controlled by Jaysh al-Islam and other armed opposition groups, as well as by the al-Nusra Front terrorist group. 

    The situation in the region escalated after Syrian government forces launched an operation on February 18 codenamed "Damascus Steel," in a bid to clear the region of militants. According to the Russian military, the terrorist groups in the region are intentionally struggling to escalate the situation in East Ghouta, preventing civilians from leaving the area and provoking retaliatory fights against the Syrian government.

    READ MORE: Militants Shell Eastern Ghouta, Syrian Army Doesn't Respond — Russian MoD

    Last Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately halt all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause on the entire territory of Syria in order to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian aid supplies, as well as medical evacuations for those injured.

    The following day, Moscow warned that militants in the region were preparing to launch a provocative chemical attack which they planned to blame on the Syrian government, according to a report released by the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria.

    Related:

    Militants Shell Damascus-East Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor Near Wafedeen Camp
    State Deptartment: Eastern Ghouta De-escalation Zone 'Became Farce'
    What Mainstream Media Won't Tell You About Eastern Ghouta
    Tags:
    terrorists, Syrian crisis, Al-Nusra Front, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Israel, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok