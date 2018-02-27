Register
19:06 GMT +327 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Jordanian security forces stand guard during a demonstration on December 13, 2017 organised by the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamic movements outside of the American embassy in the capital Amman against the US president's decleration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

    Terrorists Detained in Jordan in November Planned to Attack US Embassy - Reports

    © AFP 2018/ Khalil MAZRAAWI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    AMMAN (Sputnik) - A cell of terrorists uncovered in Jordan in 2017 had planned to attack a number of targets, including the US Embassy in Amman and a church, before their capture, the Ar-rai newspaper reported Tuesday.

    In November, Jordanian security services detained 17 members of an organization affiliated with Daesh.

    The terrorists were planning to target, among other places, the US embassy, the office of the Ru'ya TV channel, as well as the broadcaster's staff, a church, a nightclub and a group of Israeli businesspeople, according to the newspaper that published documents from the criminal case.

    READ MORE: NATO Launches Project to Boost Jordan's Defense Capacity

    The media outlet added that the leader of the cell had conceived the idea of the attack in 2016 and recruited 16 people to their cause.

    Those detained are accused of plotting a terrorist attack, purchasing weapons and extremism, the newspaper added, without specifying the date of the court hearing.

    Jordan, which borders Syria to the south and is part of the US-led coalition against Daesh has numerous times stated its commitment to the fight against terrorist groups in Syria. Meanwhile, the Syrian military has repeatedly accused Jordan of supporting armed groups on the territory of the Arab Republic, including Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front, banned in Russia), which was refuted by Jordanian authorities.

    Related:

    UK Police Detain Two Teenagers Suspected of Plotting Terrorist Acts - Reports
    Russian FSB, Police Detain Daesh Supporters Preparing Terrorist Attacks
    New Delhi Police Detain Suspected Terrorist Linked to Al-Qaeda
    Tags:
    terrorist, Jordan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok