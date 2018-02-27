US Vows to Counter Iran After Russia Vetoes Anti-Tehran Resolution on Yemen

"We will not stop until Tehran is stopped," Kelley Eckels-Currie said as quoted by the UN press service in a statement.
Eckels-Currie continued by saying that the Russian veto was aimed at protecting Iran and its activities in the region. The US representative also accused Bolivia, Russia, and Kazakhstan of protecting Iran from being held accountable for its alleged actions promoting chaos in the Middle East.
The US diplomat stressed that the actions of these countries, which had counteracted the UK-drafted resolution, would not go unanswered.
Commenting on the veto, US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley told reporters that the US and its partners would take actons on their own if "Russia is going to continue to cover for Iran."
After the UNSC failed to pass the UK-drafted resolution, Russia proposed its own draft later on Monday, which was subsequently and unequivocally adopted by the UNSC.
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia praised the UNSC decision to adopt the draft, noting that it would open possibilities for further joint work on the Yemeni settlement and the improvement of the situation in the region as a whole.
The Russian diplomat called for cooperation by key regional players, particularly Riyadh and Tehran, to settle the situation in Yemen.
READ MORE: ‘Token Gestures': International Rescue Committee Slams Saudi Yemen Relief Plan
Answering Eckels-Currie’s claims, Nebenzia explained that Moscow did not mean to undermine the adoption of the UK draft by any means, citing the failure to agree on certain key formulations in the document.
The UNSC resolution aims to prolong the experts' mandate in Yemen, not to form an anti-Iran coalition in the region, Nebenzia pointed out.
Yemen has been engulfed in a conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries, supported by the United States and the United Kingdom, has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.
