12:57 GMT +327 February 2018
    Members of the United Nations Security Council vote.

    US Vows to Counter Iran After Russia Vetoes Anti-Tehran Resolution on Yemen

    © REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz
    Middle East
    9218

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The United States will continue telling the world about Iran’s harmful actions until Tehran halts its activities, undermining stability in the Middle East, a representative of the US mission to the UN said on Tuesday.

    "We will not stop until Tehran is stopped," Kelley Eckels-Currie said as quoted by the UN press service in a statement.

    Eckels-Currie continued by saying that the Russian veto was aimed at protecting Iran and its activities in the region. The US representative also accused Bolivia, Russia, and Kazakhstan of protecting Iran from being held accountable for its alleged actions promoting chaos in the Middle East.

    The US diplomat stressed that the actions of these countries, which had counteracted the UK-drafted resolution, would not go unanswered.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
    © Photo: Maria Tabak
    Boris Johnson Harassed by UN Experts' Findings on Alleged Arms Supplies in Yemen
    Earlier in the day, the UK-drafted resolution, prolonging the sanctions against Yemen and a mandate of experts monitoring their implementation was voted on by the UN Security Council (UNSC). The document also included concerns about weapons allegedly originating in Iran, being supplied to Yemen despite an arms embargo. The draft was vetoed by Bolivia and Russia, while China and Kazakhstan abstained from the vote.

    Commenting on the veto, US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley told reporters that the US and its partners would take actons on their own if "Russia is going to continue to cover for Iran."

    After the UNSC failed to pass the UK-drafted resolution, Russia proposed its own draft later on Monday, which was subsequently and unequivocally adopted by the UNSC.

    Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia praised the UNSC decision to adopt the draft, noting that it would open possibilities for further joint work on the Yemeni settlement and the improvement of the situation in the region as a whole.

    The Russian diplomat called for cooperation by key regional players, particularly Riyadh and Tehran, to settle the situation in Yemen.

    READ MORE: ‘Token Gestures': International Rescue Committee Slams Saudi Yemen Relief Plan

    Answering Eckels-Currie’s claims, Nebenzia explained that Moscow did not mean to undermine the adoption of the UK draft by any means, citing the failure to agree on certain key formulations in the document.

    The UNSC resolution aims to prolong the experts' mandate in Yemen, not to form an anti-Iran coalition in the region, Nebenzia pointed out.

    Yemenis walk past the compound of the US embassy in the Yemeni capital Sanaa
    © AFP 2018/ MOHAMMED HUWAIS
    Yemen's Houthis Release US Embassy Employee After 6 Months' Captivity – Source
    The United States and Saudi Arabia have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying weapons to the Houthi rebels fighting in Yemen against the government, a claim Tehran has consistently denied, however, admitting political support for the Shiite movement.

    Yemen has been engulfed in a conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries, supported by the United States and the United Kingdom, has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.

