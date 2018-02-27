Saudi King Salman Fires Top Military Officials - Reports

Saudi Arabia has been carrying out a military campaign in Yemen, supporting the country's president and Riyadh ally Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud has reshuffled the kingdom's military, sacking a chief of staff and several other high ranking military officials, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Monday, citing royal decrees.

Fayyad al-Ruwaili will replace General Abdul Rahman bin Saleh al-Bunyan as chief of staff, while the heads of the kingdom's ground and air defense forces will be replaced as well.

The Saudi authorities haven't commented on the decision yet.

The reshuffle comes amid the ongoing military campaign in neighboring Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition, consisting largely of the Arab states, backed by the United States and the United Kingdom, has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at the request of the country's President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.