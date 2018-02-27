Cairo Airport Prepares for Resumption of Air Traffic From Russia

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Cairo International Airport is ready to service Russia's aircraft as soon as the air traffic between Egypt and Russia is restored, Mohamed Kamel, the head of the company responsible for aircraft maintenance in the airport, told Egyptian Al Ahram outlet.

"The [maintenance] company has full responsibility for on-the-ground servicing of Russia's Aeroflot airline as soon as the flights resume," Kamel was quoted as saying.

According to the company head, all criteria for the resumption of air traffic were agreed with Aeroflot leadership in December last year during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the Russian side stressing the importance of security, the qualifications of the personnel working with flights from Russia at the airport of Cairo.

The company will use new containers for transportation of luggage, taped off with plastic and set to open only before the luggage is moved inside the plane.

"These containers will be locked with digital codes after the suitcases have been loaded in," Kamel explained.

Last week, representative of the Egyptian flagship carrier EgyptAir told Sputnik that the resumption of air traffic between the two countries was postponed until April, although it was previously expected to be restored by late February.

Earlier this month, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said that the flights between the two countries were on hold because Aeroflot and Egyptian flagship carrier EgyptAir had not signed an agreement on aircraft maintenance. Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Ihab Talaat Nasr told Sputnik in mid-February that the two companies were working on resuming direct flights and might sign the agreement by the end of February.

Air traffic between Russia and Egypt was suspended in 2015 after a deadly Russian passenger plane crash over Sinai. Moscow subsequently qualified the incident, which killed 224 people, as a terrorist act.