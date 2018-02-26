Register
22:33 GMT +326 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the Syrian Civil Defense run to help survivors from a street that attacked by airstrikes and shelling of the Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, suburb of Damascus, Syria

    Terrorists in Syrian E Ghouta Hold 100s of Civilians Hostage - Russian Military

    © AP Photo/ Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    102

    The situation in the Damascus suburb controlled by terrorists from various Jihadists groups is deteriorating, the Russian military said, despite the UNSC unanimously adopting a resolution calling for the establishment of a 30-day truce and a humanitarian pause.

    Humanitarian Corridor for Trapped Civilians Prepared

    The militants, including those from by Jaysh al-Islam and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groups are, holding hundreds of people in East Ghouta, including children and women, hostage, according to the Russian reconciliation center's spokesman Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko.

    "Despite the UN Security Council resolution on the establishment of a 30-day ceasefire in Syria, the situation in Eastern Ghouta continues to worsen," Yevtushenko said at a daily briefing on Monday.

    Meanwhile, the Russian reconciliation center said in a separate statement it had prepared a humanitarian corridor running from Eastern Ghouta to the Wafedeen refugee camp with the assistance of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC).

    "People will get the directions for exit routes by information leaflets spread in the area, loudspeakers and SMS-messaging," the center stated, also calling on the Syrian militants to demine approaches to the humanitarian corridor.

    Damaged cars and buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Damaged cars and buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria

    Terrorists Keep Targeting Damascus 

    Moreover, Yevtushenko went on, the militants continue to attack residential areas of Damascus from the enclave, firing 228 mortar and artillery shells over the past week.

    "Despite reconciliation statements made by Jaysh al-Islam, insurgents continue mortar shelling from the controlled territory targeting the city of Damascus … Four people lost their lives, more than 50 were injured and including 16 children [in a week]," the Russian reconciliation center said in a statement.

    A man walks past damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    E Ghouta Siege: 'Awful Situation Imposed by NATO and Allies' - Vanessa Beeley
    The Russian Defense Ministry has said that armed groups are trying to break the ceasefire by attempting to provoke the Syrian army.

    On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously passed resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause on the entire territory of Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered supply of humanitarian aid as well as medical evacuation of those injured.

    Related:

    Militants Fire Mortar Shells from East Ghouta at Residential Areas of Damascus
    State Deptartment: Eastern Ghouta De-escalation Zone 'Became Farce'
    What Mainstream Media Won't Tell You About Eastern Ghouta
    E Ghouta Siege: 'Awful Situation Imposed by NATO and Allies' – Journalist
    Tags:
    ceasefire, Al-Nusra Front, Jaysh al-Islam, East Ghouta, Syria, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up, Up and Away: Sculptures That Defy Gravity Around the World
    Up, Up and Away: Sculptures That Defy Gravity Around the World
    Two Sides of the Medal
    Two Sides of the Medal
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok