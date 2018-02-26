US Issues Libya-Related Sanctions Against 24 Entities, 7 Vessels, 6 Individuals

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A total of 24 entities, seven vessels and six individuals connected to Libya are facing sanctions from the United States, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a press release on Monday.

"The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today sanctioned six individuals, 24 entities, and seven vessels… for threatening the peace, security, or stability of Libya through the illicit production, refining, brokering, sale, purchase, or export of Libyan oil or for being owned or controlled by designated persons," the release said.

The release added that the goal of the sanctions is to end fuel smuggling and other actions by individuals and entities who are exploiting Libyan natural resources for their own personal gain.

A UN Security Council resolution condemned the exploitation of Libyan oil in both 2014 and 2017, the release said.

Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 civil war that resulted in the overturn of country’s longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. The eastern part of the crisis-torn state is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army, which is engaged in the struggle against militants. At the same time, the UN-backed GNA, headed by Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.