EU Adds 2 Syrian Ministers to Sanctions List, Total of 257 People Now Targeted

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Council of the European Union on Monday added the Syrian minister of industry and the minister of information to the anti-Syria sanctions list, bringing the total number of targeted persons to 257, the Council said in a statement.

"On 26 February 2018, the Council added the Minister of Industry and the Minister of Information of the government of Syria to the list of those targeted by EU restrictive measures against the Syrian regime in view of the gravity of the situation in the country… Today's decision brings to 257 persons the total number of persons targeted by a travel ban and an assets freeze for being responsible for the violent repression against the civilian population in Syria, benefiting from or supporting the regime, and/or being associated with such persons," the statement read.

Additionally, 67 Syrian entities are targeted by the assets freeze. The EU restrictive measures are in place until June 1, 2018.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the crisis, including through negotiations in Geneva, Astana and Sochi.

The European Union first imposed sanctions "against Syria and persons responsible for the violent repression against the civilian population" in May 2011.