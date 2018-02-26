EU Adds 2 Syrian Ministers to Sanctions List, Total of 257 People Now Targeted

"On 26 February 2018, the Council added the Minister of Industry and the Minister of Information of the government of Syria to the list of those targeted by EU restrictive measures against the Syrian regime in view of the gravity of the situation in the country… Today's decision brings to 257 persons the total number of persons targeted by a travel ban and an assets freeze for being responsible for the violent repression against the civilian population in Syria, benefiting from or supporting the regime, and/or being associated with such persons," the statement read.
READ MORE: EU Deeply Worried About Military Escalation at Syrian-Israeli Border – Official
Additionally, 67 Syrian entities are targeted by the assets freeze. The EU restrictive measures are in place until June 1, 2018.
The European Union first imposed sanctions "against Syria and persons responsible for the violent repression against the civilian population" in May 2011.
All comments
Show new comments (0)