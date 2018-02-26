Macron to Erdogan: Syrian Ceasefire Must Apply to Afrin Operation

During the conversation between the two leaders, Macron stressed that the 30-day ceasefire "covered all Syrian territory, including Afrin, and must be put into effect everywhere and by everyone without delay", according to the French presidency.
Erdogan and Macron also touched upon the issues of bilateral relations.
This comes as on Sunday Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said that the latest UN Security Council’s resolution does not cover Turkey’s military operation in the Syrian region of Afrin against Kurdish militias as it is being conducted against terrorists.
The Olive Branch operation was launched by Ankara on January 20. Ankara considers the Democratic Union Party (PYD), a Kurdish political party in northern Syria, and Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia affiliates of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) listed as a terror organization in Turkey. Damascus has expressed its opposition to the Turkish operation, saying that such actions violated Syrian sovereignty.
