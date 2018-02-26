Register
18:28 GMT +326 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish artillery fires toward Syrian Kurdish positions in Afrin area, Syria, from Turkish side of the border in Hatay, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018

    Macron to Erdogan: Syrian Ceasefire Must Apply to Afrin Operation

    © AP Photo/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    242

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the new UN Security Council resolution on the Syrian ceasefire as well as Ankara’s operation in Afrin in a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

    During the conversation between the two leaders, Macron stressed that the 30-day ceasefire "covered all Syrian territory, including Afrin, and must be put into effect everywhere and by everyone without delay", according to the French presidency.

    Erdogan and Macron also touched upon the issues of bilateral relations.

    READ MORE: 'Afrin is Syria!': WATCH Syrians Welcome Pro-Gov't Forces Amid Turkish Op

    This comes as on Sunday Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said that the latest UN Security Council’s resolution does not cover Turkey’s military operation in the Syrian region of Afrin against Kurdish militias as it is being conducted against terrorists.

    A Turkish military tank is seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria January 23, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Turkey to Deploy Special Forces to Syria's Afrin - Deputy PM
    On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause on the entire territory of Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered humanitarian aid supplies as well as medical evacuation of those injured. The resolution underlined that the ceasefire regime does not apply to military operations against the Daesh, al-Qaeda, and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known as Nusra Front) terrorist groups.

    READ MORE: Moscow Vows to Thwart Attempts to Derail Syrian Settlement After UN Resolution

    The Olive Branch operation was launched by Ankara on January 20. Ankara considers the Democratic Union Party (PYD), a Kurdish political party in northern Syria, and Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia affiliates of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) listed as a terror organization in Turkey. Damascus has expressed its opposition to the Turkish operation, saying that such actions violated Syrian sovereignty.

    Related:

    Turkey Detains 850 Protesters At Rally Against Afrin Operation – Interior Min.
    Turkey to Deploy Special Forces to Syria's Afrin - Deputy PM
    Pro-Turkish Kurds to Join Military Operation in Syrian Afrin – Reports
    UN Security Council Resolution on Syria Won't Affect Operation in Afrin - Ankara
    Afrin Ambiguity: "Rescue Op" or Not?
    Turkey's 'Legitimate Target'? Over 400 Syrian Fighters Reportedly in Afrin
    Tags:
    Operation Olive Branch, Emmanuel Macron, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Afrin, Turkey, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok