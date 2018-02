Warehouses filled with weapons and ammunition, including those manufactured in Israel, have been discovered by Syrian servicemen in the Al Boukamal and Al Mayadin areas of the Deir ez-Zor province following its liberation from Daesh militants.

The Syrian state-run news agency SANA has released new footage showing the cache of rockets, mortars, tank shells and other munitions that the extremists left behind while fleeing the area. A bundle of documents can also be seen in the video.

According to the agency, Syrian government troops discovered a plant for the production of shells and explosives and barrels containing an unspecified liquid that could possibly be used for manufacturing toxic substances.