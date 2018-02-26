Syria to Bar States Aiding Extremists in Country From Economic Projects - Envoy

"All those who fought along with us, who supported [Syria in the fight against extremists], have the right to participate in the economy's restoration except for the countries, which supported terrorists," Haddad told journalists on the sidelines of the Russian-Syrian business forum in the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Haddad indicated that Syria above all welcomed the support of the Chinese, Iranian and Russian companies, adding that the exact amount of assistance remained unknown.
Haddad added that the Russian companies that were willing to take part in the post-war reconstruction of Syria would receive maximum benefits for their operation in the country.
"The Syrian government and all the relevant bodies have received the necessary instructions from our president Bashar Assad so that our Russian colleagues that will take part in the Syrian economic recovery can receive maximum advantages in order to return our country to the position that it used to hold before the war," Haddad pointed out, highlighting that the Syrian embassy was ready to cooperate with Russian partners and provide various advantages to them.
The Syrian ambassador added that a special supervisory bureau for the economic projects for the country's rehabilitation had been established under the Syrian government.
Moscow has been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against the terrorist groups and by providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.
