Register
16:23 GMT +326 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Woman in hijab

    Armed and Dangerous: Saudi Women Earn the Right to Serve in the Military

    © AFP 2018/ MENAHEM KAHANA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    103

    A sweeping social reform program championed by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince has now reached the kingdom’s armed forces as Saudi women are eligible for military service.

    The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is now allowing women to enlist in the military in the rank of soldier, according to a statement issued by the country’s General Security division cited by Al Arabiya.

    The prospective recruits must fulfill twelve conditions in order to be eligible for service, including being born and raised Saudi nationals, at least 25 years of age and no older than 35, possessing at least a high school education and passing a medical examination.

    Women who are married to non-Saudis, have a criminal record or were previously employed by the government are considered non-eligible.

    A woman checks a weapon exhibited at an event to celebrate the selection of Abha as the capital of Arab tourism for the year 2017, in Abha, Saudi Arabia April 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/
    A woman checks a weapon exhibited at an event to celebrate the selection of Abha as the capital of Arab tourism for the year 2017, in Abha, Saudi Arabia April 20, 2017

    This new initiative is but the latest addition to the ongoing Vision 2030 reform program led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a bid to socially reform the conservative kingdom.

    Darina Tkachenko, Russian-Ukrainian model living in Saudi Arabia
    instagram/darynko_
    'Desert Is a Charm': Russian-Ukrainian Model Hails Life in Saudi Arabia (PHOTOS)
    Starting this year, Saudi women will be allowed to drive automobiles and will no longer be barred from entering movie theaters.

    Earlier in February the Saudi public prosecutor's office also announced that it is now hiring Saudi women as investigative officers.

    And Sheikh Abdullah al-Mutlaq, a member of Saudi Arabia's Council of Senior Scholars, declared earlier that while women should dress modestly, they should not be compelled to wear the abaya – a robe-like dress that some women in parts of the Muslim world are forced to wear to cover their bodies in public.

    In January, the Saudi authorities also allowed women to enter stadiums to watch men’s football matches for the first time.

    Related:

    Iranian President Rouhani Urges Saudi Arabia and Allies to Stop 'Blame Game'
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time: Saudi Woman Reportedly Arrested for Posting Porn
    The Saudi Arabian Boxing Wonder Woman Who Smashes Stereotypes (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    military, rights, women, Saudi Arabian Army, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok