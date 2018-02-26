'Silence! I Kill You!' Graphic VIDEO Shows Suicide Bomber's Failure

Despite the announcement of the Iraqi Army's victory over the terrorist group Daesh in December 2017, suicide bomber attacks in the country show no sign of abating. Fortunately for Kirkuk, one recent would-be terrorist expired alone.

A suspected Daesh militant was killed after he tried to stage a suicide bomb attack in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, according to a video published by the Telegram channel Directorate 4.

The video shows the alleged suicide bomber unsuccessfully trying to penetrate a militia base in Kirkuk, where he was apparently stopped by watchful sentinels.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities.

The attacker then detonates himself after he fell to the ground while trying to run away.

On December 30, 2017, it was reported that terrorists had switched to guerrilla tactics in Iraq.

They seek to carry out separate attacks on roads and villages in the country's central and eastern areas instead of focusing on the seizure of territories.

Earlier that month, Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the Iraqi Army's victory over Daesh after the country's military gained complete control over the Iraqi border with Syria.