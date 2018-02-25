Kurdish Militia in Syria Says Ready to Observe Ceasefire in Afrin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said Sunday that they were ready to comply with UN Security Council resolution on the ceasefire in Syria, but retain the right to respond to aggression.

"We… declare our welcome and readiness to comply with the UN Security Council resolution to stop hostilities within all enemies, except Daesh terrorists, while reserving the right to retaliate which is a legitimate self-defense right in case of any aggression by the Turkish army and allied factions in Afrin," YPG's statement read.

The UN resolution came following reports that hundreds of civilians were allegedly killed in Eastern Ghouta as a result of airstrikes carried out by Damascus. The first draft was blocked by Moscow on Thursday suggesting amendments to exclude a timeframe for the start of the ceasefire regime from the document.

On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause on the entire territory of Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered humanitarian aid supplies as well as medical evacuation of the injured people.

On January 20, Ankara launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, in pursuit of "clearing" the Turkey's Syrian border from the terrorist threat. Turkish authorities consider the YPG and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara.