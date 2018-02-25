Moscow Vows to Thwart Attempts to Derail Syrian Settlement After UN Resolution

The Russian Foreign Ministry has commented on the unanimous adoption of the UN Security Council resolution on Syria that stipulates introduction of a 30-day halt in fighting in the country that will boost the medical evacuation and provide access for humanitarian convoys in some of the country's regions.

"After adopting a UN Security Council resolution, we will block any attempts to fuel anti-Russian and anti-Syrian hysteria and derail the Syrian peace process that has got a new impetus in the wake the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministry went on to note that Russia as a ceasefire guarantor state will keep working with all the parties to the conflict in Syria so that those who really seek a reconciliation could achieve it.

The ministry has praised the UNSC resolution 2401 as it condemns the shellings of Damascus that had led to the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

"It is very important that we have managed to prevent a resolution promoted by Western members of the Council implying a directive-based unrealistic scheme of establishing a truce. Now the document does encourage the sides of the conflict to cease military activities, implement previously reached agreements and negotiate overall de-escalation and establishment of humanitarian pauses across Syria," the statement added.

The UN Security Council unanimously passed on Saturday resolution 2401 that calls on warring parties in Syria to stop clashes and stick to a long-term humanitarian pause in order to ensure the safe humanitarian aid supplies as well as medical evacuation of the injured people.

Smoke rises from the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, February 21, 2018

The resolution was adopted amid the drastic deterioration of the humanitarian situation in East Ghouta, a suburb east of Damascus, in the wake of the Syrian Government's operation to eradicate Islamist terrorists entrenched there. The Russian military has reported that the leaders of Jaysh al-Islam, Failak al-Rahman and Nusra Front terrorist groups are struggling to escalate the situation in East Ghouta: they have prevented civilians from leaving the area and provoked retaliatory fights against the Syrian government.