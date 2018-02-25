Turkish Foreign Ministry Welcomes UN Sec. Council Resolution on Syrian Ceasefire

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey welcomes the resolution on a ceasefire regime in Syria adopted by the UN Security Council and will further its efforts to reach peace in the war-torn country, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

"We welcome the UN Security Council resolution in response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation across Syria, particularly in Eastern Ghouta, which needs an immediate ceasefire for at least 30 days to ensure delivery of humanitarian aid and medical evacuation," the statement read.

The ministry, meanwhile, noted that Ankara would further put efforts into reaching peace in Syria and remain decisive in the fight against terrorist organizations threatening Syrian political and territorial integrity.

On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401, which urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term "humanitarian pause" throughout Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered supply of humanitarian aid, as well as the medical evacuation of injured people.

The resolution followed reports that hundreds of civilians were allegedly killed in Eastern Ghouta as a result of airstrikes carried out by Damascus. The first draft was blocked by Moscow on Thursday, suggesting amendments to exclude a timeframe for the start of the arrangement regime from the document.