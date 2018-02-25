Register
09:37 GMT +325 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Russian Su-57 multipurpose fighter jet of the fifth generation at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in Zhukovsky

    Satellite Pictures Allegedly Show Russian Fifth-Gen Fighter Jets in Syria

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1130

    The mystery behind reports of Russian fifth-gen stealth fighters allegedly deployed at Hmeymim airbase stays unsolved, as an Israeli satellite operator reveals imagery of something that resembles two Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets, parked at the airbase in Syria.

    An Israeli Eros B satellite, which belongs to the iSi satellite operator reportedly has managed to take a picture of several vehicles at Hmeymim airbase in Syria. Two of them looked very much like Russian latest fifth-generation jets Su-57.

    ​The rumours about Russian stealth fighters deployment in Syria have been circulating in media since Febuary 21, when pictures of what looked like two Su-57 started to appear in social media. The reports also said that the jet fighters had been escorted by Russian 4+ generation Sui-30SM multi-role fighter jets.

    ​Couple of days later, Sputnik Arabic reported, referring to local media outlets, that two more Russian fifth generation Su-57 stealth fighters have arrived at Hmeymim Airbase.

    ​Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the reports by saying that the issue was "more within the responsibility of the Defense Ministry," and redirecting the question to the MoD. So far, Russian Defense Ministry have stayed mum on the subject.

    The new Su-57 aircraft is designed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi for air superiority and attack roles. The machine is fitted, among other things, with advanced avionics system capable of autonomous calculations of the battlefield situation as well as airborne active phased array radar, capable of detecting air, ground and naval targets at distances far beyond most modern systems.

    PAK FA (Advanced Tactical Air Sistem) T-50
    © Sputnik/
    PAK FA (Advanced Tactical Air Sistem) T-50

    On Thursday, Russian lawmaker Vladimir Gutenev told Sputnik that the deployment of the Russian stealth fighters may serve as a constraining factor for aircraft of neighboring states that periodically violate Syrian airspace.

    A PAK FA T-50 fighter jet
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Mission Possible: Here's What Those Russian Su-57 Jets May Be Doing in Syria
    Shortly after the reports have started to appear, US Department of Defense spokesman Eric Pahon responded by saying that the deployment of Russian Su-57 fighter jets in Syria poses no threat to the US-led coalition’s military operations.

    The United States is known to have its own fifth-generation stealth fighter, Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, deployed in the Middle Eastern theatre. In December, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesperson reported that an American F-22 fighter actively prevented the Russian pair of Su-25 attack aircraft from carrying out a combat mission to destroy the Daesh stronghold in the suburbs of the city of Mayadin in the airspace over the western bank of the Euphrates River. The US-led coalition currently conducts its military operations in Syria without UN approval or coordination with the Syrian government.

    Related:

    Russian Aerospace Forces Satisfied With Tests of 5th-Generation Su-57 Fighter
    Armata & 5th Gen Su-57: Highlights of Army-2017 Int'l Military Forum in Russia
    Aerial Ghosts: Russia's Autonomous 5th Gen Su-57 to Dominate the Skies
    Russia's Fifth-Generation PAK FA Fighter Jet Officially Named Su-57
    Tags:
    stealth aircraft, Hmeymim airbase, Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, Su-57, United States, Israel, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    The Best From 2018's Underwater Photographer of the Year
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok