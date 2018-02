CAIRO (Sputnik) - As many as nine people were killed and 21 others injured as a result of a bus accident near Egypt's northern city of Alexandria, local media reported Saturday.

The Youm7 news portal reported about two possible causes of the accident — the bus driver's unsuccessful attempt to avoid collision with a car and a tire burst.

The bus was carrying factory workers, according to the portal.

All victims of the accident were local residents.