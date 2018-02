On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he has good hopes of getting UN resolution on a truce in Syria.

Emmanuel Macron said he was "hopeful" of securing a UN resolution on Syria, especially following efforts by Angela Merkel to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to assist in the adoption of the resolution.

Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel appealed to Putin to halt bombardments of the rebel-held territory of eastern Ghouta.

Macron also added that he would continue mediation efforts if a ceasefire would be impossible.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.