06:08 GMT +323 February 2018
    State Dept. Skeptical Russia Will Be Honest Broker in UN-Led Ceasefire in Syria

    Middle East
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) -The United States State is not convinced that Russia will be a frank broker in a ceasefire deal for East Ghouta currently discussed by the United Nations, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press briefing.

    "We are a little skeptical that Russia is going to be an honest broker in a UN-led ceasefire," Nauert said on Thursday. "We want a UN-led ceasefire. We’ll continue to call for that."

    The UN Security Council met on Thursday to discuss the situation in the militant-controlled area, however, no ceasefire agreement has been reached.

    Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during the meeting global media was inventing a "propagandistic scenario" of catastrophe in Eastern Ghouta in the same way that it did when reporting on the battle for Aleppo, and accused the press of creating the impression that Eastern Ghouta is full of nothing but hospitals and that the Syrian government is intentionally attacking medical facilities.

    Nebenzia noted that al-Qaeda linked militants launch dozens of rockets a day toward Damascus and accused the terrorists of basing their military facilities in medical buildings.

    He emphasized that most media reports originate with groups that seek to smear the Syrian government and Russia. Nebenzia added that published reports could easily be verified or disproved if representatives of the United Nations visit the area.

    Eastern Ghouta is one of four de-escalation zones that were negotiated by Russia and Iran at the Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana.

