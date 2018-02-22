Register
19:22 GMT +322 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tuesday, October 3, marked the second anniversary of the US strike on a hospital in northern Afghan city of Kunduz, which killed 42 civilians.

    Up to 841 Civilians Killed in US-Led Operations in Syria, Iraq – Coalition

    © Photo: J.Kargyar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least 841 civilians have been confirmed dead in Syria and Iraq as a result of US-led coalition’s more than a three-year campaign to defeat the Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group, Operation Inherent Resolve's Combined Joint Task Force said in a casualty report.

    "To date, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 841 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve. A total of 485 reports are still open," the Operation Inherent Resolve's Combined Joint Task Force report said.

    The latest number covers all civilian casualties since the start of the campaign in August 2014 through January 2018.

    The coalition based its conclusions report on a review of 2,015 reports of possible civilian casualties – 218 of which were deemed credible — from 29,070 strikes that took place during the period, the report said.

    In January 2018, coalition strikes killed at least 10 civilians, based on four of the 116 casualty reports that US officials considered credible, according to the report.

    The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against the Daesh group (outlawed in Russia) in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's activities in Iraq are operated in collaboration with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.

    READ MORE: Israeli Intelligence Thwarted Daesh Attempt to Down Passenger Plane — Netanyahu

    Daesh was ousted from Raqqa, their de facto capital, in October 2017 by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

    While Daesh has lost all of their territory in Iraq and adhere to a mere shell of their former holdings in Syria, they have switched to using guerrilla and terrorist tactics to continue to beseige their many enemies. As such, security efforts have switched to targeting the remains of the group's leadership.

    Tags:
    civilian casualties, report, US-led coalition, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, Syria, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok