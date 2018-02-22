Kurdish YPG Agrees to Hand Control Over Tell Rifaat to Syrian Army - Source

The day before YPG representative in nearby Afrin Brusk Haseke confirmed to Sputnik that Syrian forces had arrived in the city despite Turkish Air Forces' shelling.

The Kurdish Self-Defense Forces (YPG) and the Syrian armed forces have agreed on the transfer of control over the town of Tell Rifaat in northern Aleppo province to the Syrian army, the government troops will enter the settlement in the next few hours, a Syrian security source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"An agreement has been reached to pass control of the town of Tell Rifaat in Aleppo province from YPG units to the Syrian army. The Syrian army will enter the town within a few hours," the source said.

Earlier in the month, the Syrian army announced that provinces of Aleppo and Hama had been completely cleared from terrorists.