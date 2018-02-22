US Violates Iranian Nuclear Deal Almost Every Day - Tehran

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that the US violated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) almost every day, while Trump's public statements contribute to this.

"It is a fact that the United States is not implementing the JCOPA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], it is a fact that it violates it almost daily," he told the BBC.

According to him, Trump's statements regarding the deal being "bad," or seeking to change it are a violation of the agreement.

"This violates the letter, not the spirit of the agreement," the deputy minister added.

Speaking further, the senior Iranian official said that Iran would withdraw from the agreement if there would be no economic benefits for the country and major banks wouldn't work with Iran.

"The deal would not survive this way even if the ultimatum is passed and waivers are extended," Araqchi said.

The statement comes almost two weeks after US President Donald Trump delivered an ultimatum to the heads of European countries, saying that he wouldn't extend the US sanctions relief on Iran if the sides refused to "fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal."

The day before, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an exclusive interview with Sputnik that "the US has never adhered to its liabilities within the JCPOA."

Fears of Syrian War Tearing Middle East Apart

Araghchi also commented on the on-going conflict in Syria, which has recently escalated after an Israeli F-16 jet was shot down by the Syrian Army as it was about to attack Iranian positions for allegedly flying a drone into Israel's airspace.

The Deputy FM denied the accusations, claiming that the drone in fact belonged to the Syrian government.

At the same time, he underlined the policy of double standards on the part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had earlier branded Iran as the "greatest threat to our world," while the Israeli military itself is frequently flying drones over Syria and neighboring countries.

"They shouldn't be angry when they are faced with something that they are doing against others on a daily basis," Araghchi said.

The deputy minister noted that the incident has had a significant destabilizing impact on the de-escalation process in Syria and on the maintenance of peace in the Middle East.

"Fear of war is everywhere in our region," Araghchi stated.

Nevertheless, Araghchi stressed that the presence of Iranian forces in Syria should not be misinterpreted as a threat to Israel, since their sole objective is to assist the government of Bashar al-Assad in combating terrorists.

"Just imagine if we were not there. Now you would have Daesh [the Islamic State group] in Damascus, and maybe in Beirut and other places," he said.

The Deputy FM affirmed that the "de-escalation of tensions" is "very important" to the Iranian strategy in Syria, and the country has "worked hard to achieve that."