Register
16:17 GMT +322 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Representatives of EU, US, Britain, France, Russia, Germany, China and Iran meet for another round of the P5+1 powers and Iran talks in Vienna, Austria on June 12, 2015.

    US Violates Iranian Nuclear Deal Almost Every Day - Tehran

    © AFP 2018/ Joe Klamar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    331

    Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that the US violated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) almost every day, while Trump's public statements contribute to this.

    "It is a fact that the United States is not implementing the JCOPA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], it is a fact that it violates it almost daily," he told the BBC.

    According to him, Trump's statements regarding the deal being "bad," or seeking to change it are a violation of the agreement.

    "This violates the letter, not the spirit of the agreement," the deputy minister added.

    Speaking further, the senior Iranian official said that Iran would withdraw from the agreement if there would be no economic benefits for the country and major banks wouldn't work with Iran.

    "The deal would not survive this way even if the ultimatum is passed and waivers are extended," Araqchi said.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresensky
    EXCLUSIVE: Iranian FM Zarif Says US Will Become Outsider if Breaks Nuke Deal
    The statement comes almost two weeks after US President Donald Trump delivered an ultimatum to the heads of European countries, saying that he wouldn't extend the US sanctions relief on Iran if the sides refused to "fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal."

    The day before, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an exclusive interview with Sputnik that "the US has never adhered to its liabilities within the JCPOA."

    Fears of Syrian War Tearing Middle East Apart

    Araghchi also commented on the on-going conflict in Syria, which has recently escalated after an Israeli F-16 jet was shot down by the Syrian Army as it was about to attack Iranian positions for allegedly flying a drone into Israel's airspace.

    The Deputy FM denied the accusations, claiming that the drone in fact belonged to the Syrian government.

    READ MORE: Downing of Israeli F-16 'Strategic Strike Against the Enemy' — Syrian Official

    At the same time, he underlined the policy of double standards on the part of Israeli  Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had earlier branded Iran as the "greatest threat to our world," while the Israeli military itself is frequently flying drones over Syria and  neighboring countries.

    "They shouldn't be angry when they are faced with something that they are doing against others on a daily basis," Araghchi said.

    The deputy minister noted that the incident has had a significant destabilizing impact on the de-escalation process in Syria and on the maintenance of peace in the Middle East.

    "Fear of war is everywhere in our region," Araghchi stated.

    Nevertheless, Araghchi stressed that the presence of Iranian forces in Syria should not be misinterpreted as a threat to Israel, since their sole objective is to assist the government of Bashar al-Assad in combating terrorists.

    "Just imagine if we were not there. Now you would have Daesh [the Islamic State group] in Damascus, and maybe in Beirut and other places," he said.

    The Deputy FM affirmed that the "de-escalation of tensions" is "very important" to the Iranian strategy in Syria, and the country has "worked hard to achieve that."

    Related:

    In Venezuela’s Footsteps: Iran Mulls Own Cryptocurrency Amid US Sanctions
    Iran Reportedly Turns Down US Secret Talks as Washington's 'Lost Tehran's Trust'
    Iran Vows to ‘Level Tel Aviv’ if Israel Attacks Iranian Targets
    Tags:
    nuclear, war, air defense, drone, jet, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran Deal, The Syrian war, Syrian Army, Benjamin Netanyahu, Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, Javad Zarif, Abbas Araghchi, Middle East, Israel, Syria, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok