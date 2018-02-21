Register
23:59 GMT +321 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Buildings destroyed in the course of military operations in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus suburbs

    Peace Negotiations in Syria's East Ghouta Derailed - Russian Defence Ministry

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Russian Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday that peace negotiations in Damascus suburb of East Ghouta have been derailed.

    Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation reported that appeals to illegal armed groups to cease resistance and surrender arms were unsuccessful. Also, Russian military said that critical humanitarian crisis was underway in the region.

    "The humanitarian and socio-economic situation in East Ghouta is getting critical. The appeals by the Russian reconciliation center to illegal armed groups to stop resistance, surrender arms and regulate their status did not bring positive results," spokesman Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko said in a statement.

    "The negotiations for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in East Ghouta have been derailed," Yevtushenko stressed.

    Vehicles of a UN and SARC aid convoy, with food, nutrition, health and other emergency items, enter the rebel-held town of Douma, east of the Syrian capital Damascus, on June 10, 2016
    © AFP 2018/ Abd Doumany
    Syrian Red Crescent, UN Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Eastern Ghouta - Press Service
    Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia was working within the UN Security Council to prepare a resolution on humanitarian issues in the suburb, adding that the humanitarian issues in Syria were a clear example of Washington’s double standards.

    US Department of States spokeswoman Heather Nauert said earlier that Damascus airforces allegedly conducted airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta, which claimed lives of 100 civilians, calling on Russia to stop supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

    Kremlin responded to allegations by saying that the accusations were groundless, noting that it was not clear on what they were based and no specific data was provided.

    The Eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone was created during the Astana talks on Syrian reconciliation along with three other zones. The guarantors of the de-escalation agreements are Russia, Iran and Turkey.

    Related:

    Syria Refutes US Allegations on Chemical Weapons Use Against Rebel-Held E Ghouta
    Russian MoD Urges Damascus to Hold Talks With Opposition in Eastern Ghouta
    Syrian Army Completes Operation, Restores Control in Western Ghouta - Reports
    Russian Troops Help Evacuate Over 110 People From Syria's East Ghouta
    ICRC, Red Crescent Start Evacuating People From Eastern Ghouta to Damascus
    UN Concerned About Shelling in Syrian Eastern Ghouta De-Escalation Zone
    Tags:
    peace negotiations, East Ghouta, Syria, Russia, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok