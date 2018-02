Shocking Moment: Iranian Sets Himself Alight in Turkey's Istanbul (PHOTO, VIDEO)

People passing by managed to extinguish the fire quickly. The injured man was taken away by the medical team. Police have sealed off the scene of the incident.

A 53 year-old citizen of Iranian origin, Reza Sharafhani set himself on fire on Taksim Square in the center of Istanbul on February 21, reports the Dogan news agency. The bystanders managed to put out the fire rapidly and called medical personnel, who later took the man away to receive treatment. The motives behind his actions remain unclear for now. The police are conducting an investigation into the matter.

Taksim Meydanı’nda bir kişi kendini yaktı. İranlı olduğu öğrenilen Reza Sharafkhani (53) üstüne döktüğü yanıcı maddeyi ateşledi ve bir anda alev topuna döndü, çevredekilerin üstüne su dökmesiyle kurtarıldı. Nedeni henüz bilinmiyor. pic.twitter.com/MTqrQlF8GZ — NTV Radyo (@ntvradyo) 21 февраля 2018 г.