Kremlin: US Accusations Against Russia on Eastern Ghouta Groundless

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on US accusations against Russia regarding deaths of civilians in Syria’s eastern Ghouta bombardments.

"These are groundless accusations. It is not clear on what they are based, but no specific data is provided, and this is how we assess such accusations. We do not agree with them," he told reporters.

According to US Department of States spokeswoman Heather Nauert, Damascus airforces allegedly conducted airstrikes in Eastern Ghoutta, targeting hospitals that had claimed lives of 100 civilians for the last 48 hours.

At the same time, the US Department of States has called on Russia to stop supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in view of the "escalation of violence in the Eastern Ghouta."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier in the day that Russia was working within the UN Security Council to prepare a resolution on humanitarian issues in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta.

"We are now working in New York on the draft of the relevant resolution … As regards the humanitarian ceasefire, I think this issue will also be resolved depending on how the development of this draft resolution further goes. This is a resolution on humanitarian issues in general,” Ryabkov told reporters.

The senior diplomat noted that the humanitarian issues in Syria were a clear example of Washington’s double standards.

“Humanitarian issues, including humanitarian aid and humanitarian access, have become perhaps the most egregious example of the double standards of the United States and their adherents in approaching the entire Syrian dossier. We see every day how not only selectively, but cynically Washington separates issues that are beneficial to it from the point of view of political promotion and pressure on Damascus, from similar situations that create discomfort for the United States, to put it mildly, due to certain reasons. We point this out in all contacts and in all formats," Ryabkov said.

The UN said earlier in the day that it had received reports that more than 100 people had been killed in shelling in Eastern Ghouta since Monday.

Eastern Ghouta is one of four Syrian de-escalation zones that were created during the Astana talks on Syrian reconciliation. Russia, Iran and Turkey serve as guarantors of the de-escalation agreements, which do not apply to militants linked to the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia).