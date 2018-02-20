WATCH: Alleged Video of Syrian Government Forces Entering Afrin

Earlier in the day, Ankara warned Damascus against entering the besieged area of Afrin in Syria, where their military operation, dubbed Olive Branch, is currently underway.

The footage, which emerged on the internet and was shared by the Directorate-4 Telegram channel, allegedly shows a column of Syrian government troops preparing to enter the Kurdish-dominated city of Afrin, currently besieged by the Turkish military as part of the Olive Branch military operation.

Meanwhile, Syrian state TV is also showing the deployment of Syrian forces to Afrin.

YPG representative in Afrin Brusk Haseke has confirmed to Sputnik that the Syrian military entered the Kurdish city, in order, he claimed, "to defend the city from the Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army jointly with the Kurdish forces of the YPG."

The Syrian armed forces, however, have not commented on the issue yet.

