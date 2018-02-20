US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Near Deir Ez-Zor Kill at Least 16 - Reports

The US-led coalition is reportedly continuing airstrikes in Syria, which, however, have not been authorized by the government of President Bashar al-Assad or the United Nations.

The Syrian state news agency SANA has reported a new massacre allegedly committed by the US-led coalition in al-Bahra village in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, which resulted in the killing of 16 civilians, including 9 women.

According to the agency, citing its local sources, the coalition warplanes have conducted a series of airstrikes on residential areas about 45 km to the northwest of the city of al-Boukama near Deir ez-Zor, causing material damages.

The media outlet stated that the death toll was likely to rise, as the number of injured are in critical condition after the strikes.

The anti-Daesh coalition forces have been conducting airstrikes against the terror group in Syria and Iraq since 2014, acting in Syria without any request or authorization by the government of President Bashar al-Assad or the United Nations.

Last month, SANA had reported another deadly airstrike by the coalition, claiming that fifteen civilians had been killed by the coalition's actions.

Following the US-led coalition's actions on the ground, the Syrian Foreign Ministry on December 14 sent a letter to the UN Security Council and to the UN Secretary-General, accusing the coalition forces of killing civilians in the province of Deir Ez-Zor.

The Syrian government blamed the coalition at the UN of making deals with the remnants of Daesh and coordinating its actions, as multiple reports appeared in the media that the US had evacuated Daesh militants and terrorist leaders from several areas across the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.

According to Damascus, the coalition's air force has been used to stage "accidental" attacks on the Syrian army as they advanced against the militants.

