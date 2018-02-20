Tens of Russian and CIS Citizens Killed in Syria Were Not Military - Moscow

According to preliminary information shared by the Russian Foreign Ministry last week, at least 5 Russian volunteers were killed in US-led coalition's airstrike on pro-Damascus forces in Syria.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that tens of Russian and CIS nationals had been killed in recent clashes in Syria, emphasizing that they were not military.

"In the course of the recent military clashes, in which the Russian servicemen did not participate in any way […], Russian and CIS countries' nationals were killed and several others were wounded."

According to the ministry, those injured have been assisted in order to return to Russia and have been provided medical aid.

