14:14 GMT +320 February 2018
    An Afghan soldier points his gun at Daesh militants group banner as he patrols during ongoing clashes in Kot District in eastern Nangarhar province

    Daesh Troops Redeployed to Afghanistan, Pakistan – CIS Anti-Terrorism Center

    © AFP 2018/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA
    Middle East
    ODINTSOVO (Moscow region) (Sputnik) - Daesh is gaining a new foothold for its troops' deployment in Afghanistan and Pakistan instead of the territories lost in Syria and Iraq, Col. Gen. Andrey Novikov, the head of the Commonwealth of Independent States Anti-Terrorism Center (CIS ATC), said Tuesday.

    "After the elimination of a great part of the IS [Daesh] combat core, its ‘fragments’ have been evacuated to other regions… In Afghanistan and Pakistan, a new base for IS [Daesh] deployment is now being formed to replace the ones lost in Syria and Iraq," Novikov said at the meeting of the CIS member states' anti-terrorist centers heads.

    The US has been accused numerous times of providing various forms of support to Daesh and other terrorist groups, operating in the region.

    Earlier this month, Chief of Iranian General Staff Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri accused the US of transferring Daesh terrorists to Afghanistan after the jihadist group's defeats in Syria and Iraq.

    READ MORE: Is There a 'Secret US Hand' Supporting Daesh in Afghanistan?

    The same month, Damascus said that US air power had been used on numerous occasions to rescue terrorist leaders from their imminent destruction at the hands of the Syrian army and even to stage 'accidental' attacks on Syrian forces as they advanced against the militants.

    The US-coalition, however, has denied all accusations.

    On Drug Trafficking

    Speaking further, Novikov said that Daesh would try to seize control of the heroin traffic in Afghanistan.

    "Taking into account the information received from our partners, we see a probable scenario of IS [increasing] activity in Afghanistan in the near future. There are reasons to believe that IS will seek to get control of the heroin traffic," Novikov said.

    The CIS Anti-Terrorism Center was established in June 2000 by the council of the heads of states of the former Soviet Republics. The Center is headquartered in the Russian capital, Moscow, and its representative office in Central Asia is located in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

    Afghanistan is currently suffering from political, social and security instability due to the activity of the Taliban and the Islamic State terrorist organization.

    heroin, Daesh, Andrey Novikov, Afghanistan, Russia
