Claims of Syrian Army Deployment in Afrin Are 'Black Propaganda' - Erdogan's Rep

Media reports about the Syrian pro-government troops’ entry in Afrin district are "black propaganda", but "secret bargaining" on this issue cannot be ruled out, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Tuesday.

"It is quite clear that the reports on the agreement between the regime and the YPG are black propaganda. However, this does not mean that there cannot be any secret and dirty bargaining there", Kalin said, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

A senior Kurdish official said the day before that Syrian Kurdish forces and the country’s government had agreed on the deployment of Syrian army troops along border positions in the Afrin region to curb the Turkish campaign.

Later in the day, Syrian state television channel Ikhbariya reported that pro-Syrian government forces would enter Syria's Afrin area "within hours."

Commenting on the report, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said that if Syrian forces entered Afrin, this would lead to a catastrophe.

At the same time, Damascus hasn't commented on the issue yet.

