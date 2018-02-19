Iran's Civil Aviation Can't Confirm That Crashed Plane Wreckage Found

Iran's civil aviation authorities can't confirm that the wreckage of crashed Iranian plane has been found.

The statement comes immediately after a source told Sputnik that experts had found some debris of the Iranian passenger plane that crashed on Sunday.

"Part of the debris was recently found near the Dangazloo region," the source said.

The plane carrying 60 passengers and six crew members crashed near the city of Semirom the day before during a flight from Tehran to the southwestern city of Yasuj.

All 60 passengers and six crew members died following the plane crash.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW