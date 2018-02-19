Register
11:07 GMT +319 February 2018
    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

    Iran Has No Military Bases in Syria - FM Zarif

    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    151

    Iran has no military bases or military presence in Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday.

    "No, we do not have them [in Syria]," Zarif told reporters when asked the relevant question.

    According to the top official, Israel violated Syria's airspace and such "aggression" should be stopped.

    "What happened in Syria on Saturday [Fabriary 10]? Israel violated Syria's airspace several times. It should be noted that Israel is permanently bombing Syria. And Syrian forces had managed to down an Israeli aircraft for the first time," Zarif said.

    The statement comes amid Israeli and US officials' concern over alleged Iranian presence in Syria, a claim that Tehran has repeatedly refuted, however, admitting that it sends military advisors to help the Syrian government fight terrorists. 

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a remnant of what he said was a piece of Iranian drone which was shot down in Israeli airspace during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, Germany February 18, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Lennart Preiss/MSC Munich Security Conference
    Israel's PM Netanyahu: Iran is Greatest Threat to World
    Earlier this month, the Israeli Air Force allegedly downed an Iranian UAV in Syria, with Syrian air defenses, launching several anti-aircraft missiles against the Israeli F-16 fighter in response. 

    Following the retaliatory fire, the Israeli side attacked 12 positions in Syria, including eight Syrian airplanes and three anti-aircraft batteries. Following the incident, Iranian Foreign Ministry has once again denied its military presence in Syria, lambasting claims about the downed drone.

    REAd MORE: Downing of Israeli F-16 'Strategic Strike Against the Enemy' — Syrian Official

    Speaking further, Zarif said that Iran and Saudi Arabia could work together to stabilize and reconstruct the region.

    "There is nothing that prevents Iran and Saudi Arabia from working together for the improvement of the situation not only in Iraq, but also in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Bahrain and elsewhere. We can actually work together as a source of stability and development," Zarif said at the conference "Russia in the Middle East: playing on all fields" in Moscow.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday that the issue of Syria’s Afrin could only be solved by the legitimate Syrian government.

    "The problem in Afrin can best be resolved through lawful and legitimate sources that we have, through the Syrian government," Zarif said at the conference "Russia in the Middle East: playing on all fields" in Moscow.

