UN Secretary-General Offers Condolences Over Passenger Plane Crash in Iran

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed condolences over the crash of a passenger plane in Iran's central Isfahan province, the official's Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in statement late on Sunday.

“The Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic airplane accident today near Yasuj, Iran … The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement, attributed to Guterres, read.

© Photo: Aleksey Nikolskyi Putin Expresses Condolences Over Crash of Passenger Plane in Iran

On Sunday, the plane carrying 60 passengers and six crew members crashed near the city of Semirom during a flight from Tehran to the southwestern city of Yasuj. All people on board died in the accident, according to media reports.

The EU External Action Service (EEAS) has also offered condolences over the accident.

“Today's plane accident in Iran caused the loss of a high number of lives … In these difficult hours, the European Union sends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and their loved ones,” Catherine Ray, the EEAS spokeswoman, said in statement.

A number of other European officials, such as Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano and the German Foreign Ministry, among others, have expressed support to the families of victims.