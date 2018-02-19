UN Secretary-General Offers Condolences Over Passenger Plane Crash in Iran

“The Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic airplane accident today near Yasuj, Iran … The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement, attributed to Guterres, read.
The EU External Action Service (EEAS) has also offered condolences over the accident.
“Today's plane accident in Iran caused the loss of a high number of lives … In these difficult hours, the European Union sends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and their loved ones,” Catherine Ray, the EEAS spokeswoman, said in statement.
A number of other European officials, such as Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano and the German Foreign Ministry, among others, have expressed support to the families of victims.
