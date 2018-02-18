Turkish Foreign Minister Calls for Respect of Syrian Territorial Integrity

On Syria's Territorial Integrity
"We have to be sincere that we are supporting territorial integrity of Syria and we need to pay more attention to political process, which is as important as fighting terrorist organizations," Cavusoglu said.
The Turkish minister added that supporting a terrorist organization against another terrorist group was "a big mistake" as such an approach put Syria's future at risk.
READ MORE: White House Doubts Turkey's Alleged Use of Chemical Weapons in Syria
The relations between Turkey and the United States are currently in crisis because of the support provided by Washington to the People's Protection Units (YPG), which are regarded by Ankara as affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries. Washington explains its backing of the Kurds by the need to fight against the Daesh terrorist group.
On Progress Made on Syria
"We made a lot of progress [in Syria] thanks to Astana and Sochi, and we link Sochi to Geneva right now. We can say now that the situation on the ground is much better despite the violations of the [ceasefire] regime in Idlib," Cavusoglu said.
READ MORE: Attack on Russian Su-25 is Attack on Astana Process – Turkish Analyst
The Turkish minister also stressed that a lot of achievements had been made in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group but noted that it was early to speak about its total defeat in Iraq and Syria.
The Syrian National Dialogue Congress was held in Russia's Sochi last month. It brought together about 1,400 delegates from the Syrian government and various opposition groups who agreed to form the Constitutional Commission in Geneva to amend the existing legislation of the Middle Eastern nation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)