IDF Hit Over Dozen of Hamas Targets in Response to Explosion Near Gaza Strip

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired at 18 military targets of the Palestinian Hamas movement in response to the blast of an explosive device that left several Israeli servicemen injured, the IDF spokesperson said on Sunday.

“Earlier this evening, in response to the IED [improvised explosive device] that wounded four IDF soldiers near the Souhern Gaza Strip, IAF fighter jets struck eight more Hamas military targets near Deir al-Balah, including weapons manufacturing infrastructure. In total, 18 Hamas military objectives were targeted tonight,” the IDF spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, four Israeli military personnel have been injured by a blast of an explosive device near the Gaza Strip border, according to IDF.

The Israeli forces’ tank has also targeted two of the Hamas’ observation posts, the spokesperson added.

The incident is part of the ongoing escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestine caused by the recent decision of the United States to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.